Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming show ‘Citadel’, which also stars Richard Madden in a pivotal role. The actress started the promotions with Mumbai after attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). PeeCee was in London last night as she participated in the show’s premiere alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and wore a busty display in a red plunging neckline corset gown, making us drool over our desi girl and how. Scroll below to take a look at netizens’ reactions.

Priyanka is one of the most prominent Bollywood actresses who is making a global mark for herself and has also become a popular name in the West. She has over 86 million followers on Instagram and often gives fans a glimpse of her luxurious life there.

Now, talking about her latest appearance, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at Citadel’s London premiere that she attended with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. They make quite a couple and definitely made heads turn with their appearance.

Priyanka Chopra wore a red-coloured busty, plunging neckline corset gown and looked every bit regal in it. While her husband, Nick Jonas, donned a black tuxedo to compliment her red. Entertainment Tonight shared their video on their Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Nickyanka’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “He can’t keep his hands to himself 😍”

Another user commented, “One of the most awwwdorable couple ❤️😍”

A third user commented, “She’s so beautiful ❤️ They are such a beautiful couple”

A fourth commented, “She’s beautiful god bless this lovely couple❤️🌹💫💫💫💫💫💫💫🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹”

What are your thoughts on Nick Jonas drooling over our desi girl – Priyanka Chopra, on their latest public appearance? Tell us in the space below.

