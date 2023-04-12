Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction today. The actress has proved her mettle as a fine artist by delivering some power-packed performances. The actress, who is currently gearing up for her much-awaited film Shaakuntalam recently revealed that there was a time when she and other actors from the south were not treated with respect. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sam is one of the most adored and loved leading actresses who has made a name for herself in the industry. The actress is known for her humble attitude, and she is known for speaking her mind. The actress never misses a chance to make some honest confessions. Recently, she opened up about how the South industry has come a long way and left an impact on the audience, but the scenario was entirely different a few years ago.

In a conversation with Gulte, Samantha Ruth Prabhu acknowledged the progress that the south industry has made in the past few years but the actress also revealed that there was a time when artists from the South were not treated with respect. She said, “It’s absolutely wonderful. Sometimes, we south actors couldn’t source garments from the designers because they were like, ‘Who are you?’ South actor? What South?” The actress further added, “We have come a long way from there, haven’t we? This inclusivity is quite amazing, and we’re finally where we should be.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who became a nationwide sensation after appearing in special dance number in Pushpa, also revealed that she had witnessed many ups and downs in her career. However, at the same time, she also confessed that she always remained prepared for the worst, and that worked in her favour.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition last year while she was dealing with her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

