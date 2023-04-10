Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies. The movie will mark the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which came out to be among the most successful Indian film of that year. Apart from the action and drama, it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in the track Oo Antava that stole the show. As the sequel is currently in the making, fans have been wondering if Sam would return with a new version of her hit track and music composer Devi Sri Prasad recently gave some insights.

Samantha stopped time with her electrifying performance on Oo Antava, which also featured Allu Arjun. While the track was called out for its alleged objectification of women and misogynistic tone, it managed to win millions of hearts and still tops many playlists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since filmmaker Sukumar began working on Pushpa 2, fans have been wondering if they would get to watch Samantha and Allu Arjun share the screen space again. Despite the makers being tight-lipped about the movie’s development, Devi Sri Prasad spilt some beans about the upcoming flick.

During an interview with News18, the award-winning music composer thanked the audience for showering Pushpa and its music with love. Talking about the forthcoming sequel, DSP said, “The way Sukumar (director) sir has scripted the story is amazing. We’re working very hard and passionately for this film like we always do.”

When asked if the makers are working on a new version of Oo Antava with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, DSP said, “We aren’t looking at any reprise of Oo Antava in Pushpa 2 but it’s too early to say anything right now.” He did not break fans’ hearts and gave them a ray of hope by saying, “We’re working on a lot of surprises. I hope everyone gives more and more love to the film and its album and make them memorable.” Well, since it is unclear if there would be any Oo Antava reprise, all fans can do for now is revisit the song.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan: Allu Arjun Already Shot His Cameo For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Amid Reports Of Him Opting Out Due To A Busy Schedule?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News