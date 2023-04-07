Ever since the BTS pictures and intriguing videos from the sets of Pushpa 2 were shared on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on the film. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has created a huge buzz on the internet. Sukumar and team has now released the first teaser of Pushpa: The Rule teaser and it’s full of blockbuster moments which will leave you with goosebumps. Scroll below to watch!

Amidst the raging excitement around the franchise, the makers dropped the much-anticipated teaser of the film and its ‘flower nahi, fire hai’. The trailer is quite exciting and centres around the quest for Pushpa amid rioting and police rule.

The first teaser trailer for Pushpa: The Rule was released by the movie’s producers, and it is more than enough to create fan excitement. The search for Pushpa by the police and his men is shown in the trailer. Blood-stained clothing with gunshot holes is located during the search conducted by the police.

In the course of the search, riots broke out and protesters began yelling, “Pushpa Zindabad.” Soon after, a video from a night camera is released to the public in which Pushpa is first seen quickly covering himself with a sheet before the camera quickly switches to a Tiger. When he strikes his signature “jhukega nahi” pose, we find it hard to keep composed.

Take a look at the trailer below:

With its release in December 2021, Pushpa: the Rising, the first instalment, became a smashing success. It sparked a box office storm with everything from its dialogue to its music. The second instalment of the film starring Allu Arjun, the superstar who gave a performance to remember, is coming out sooner than we had anticipated. Rashmika Mandanna also appears in the movie.

Did you guys like the teaser of Allu Arjun starrer? Tell us in the space below.

