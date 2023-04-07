Karthikeya 2 Fame Nikhil Siddhartha Is In Huge Demand, His Next Pan-India Film 'Spy' Bags An All-Time Highest Amount For Him In Non-Theatrical Rights?

Telugu star Nikhil Siddhartha’s last film, Kartikeya 2, turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film’s success is helping his next film to do record-breaking Non-Theatrical business. His next release, PAN India film Spy’s non-theatrical rights, has been sold at a whopping price to OTT platforms.

Popular editor Garry BH made his debut in directing the Telugu Pan India film, which is touted to have universal appeal. The film is bankrolled by K Rajashekhar Reddy under his banner Ed Entertainments, with Charantej Uppalapati as CEO.

The film ‘Spy’ is currently in post-production and is scheduled for release this summer. Due to the sneak peek and other promotional materials, the movie is receiving excellent hype. Amidst this, the non-theatrical rights to SPY have also been acquired by Amazon and Star Network for 40 crores, the highest sum ever paid for a Nikhil Siddhartha-starring film and far more than the prices of the other Tier-2 Heroes.

If reports are to be believed, the Digital and Satellite partners of the film are quite pleased with the results of the film ‘Spy’. The movie’s leading actress is Iswarya Menon, while Aryan Rajesh has a significant role. For this exciting spy thriller, K Rajashekhar Reddy not only produced it but also wrote the script.

Meanwhile, talking about Kartikeya 2, the Telugu mystery action-adventure film is a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya that stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher. The film’s plot follows Dr Karthikeya, who is on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna.

Apart from this, Nikhil was previously seen in films like Yuvatha, Swamy Ra Ra, Surya vs Surya, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Kesava, Arjun Suravaram and 18 Pages which was released last year.

