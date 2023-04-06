South sensations Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have often made headlines owing to their alleged love affair. The duo has been making headlines for quite some time now. Earlier, there were reports that the two have been in a relationship which they called quits. Time and again, the rumoured love birds have been asked about their alleged love affair, to which they have either dodged the question or made sure to say, ‘we are just friends.

Yesterday, i.e., April 5, the Pushpa star turned a year old, and to thank her fans for their warm wishes, the actress took to social media to drop a video. However, later fans noticed the background and matched it to Vijay’s old photo, following which they assumed that they celebrated her birthday together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This morning, Rashmika Madanna took to Twitter to reply to a Twitter user which claimed that Rashmika celebrated her birthday with Vijay Deverakonda. The caption read, “#RashmikaMandanna & #VijayDeverakonda On Dating It’s Clearly Proved… Yes but it was very Seriously #VijayDevarakonda Favourite Ring To #Rashmika Figure.. They Both are living in same house same Room.. Surely we can Hear great News @iamRashmika @TheDeverakonda.”

Surprised by the news, Rashmika Mandanna reacted and commented, “Aiyoooo.. don’t over think it babu.”

Aiyoooo.. don’t over think it babu.. 🤣❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 6, 2023

On the other hand, another media report states that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have broken up. The breakup rumours reported turned out to be true when fans didn’t find Vijay’s wish for his rumoured girlfriend on her birthday. Yes, that’s true!

Earlier, a report stated that Rashmika Mandanna isn’t dating Vijay Deverakonda but Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. A source revealed to ETimes, “Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often making public appearances these days. It’s got people talking. But the truth is, both Rshmika and Sreenivas are really fond of each other. There are strong chances of the two actors dating each other.”

Well, let’s wait and watch to know who’s dating and who broke up with whom.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Here’s What Makes The South Sensation The ‘Asharfi’ Girl Of The Industry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News