Politics means the war of words and sharp statements. Recently, BJP and Congress got into an ugly war after the Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extended his support to the saffron party for the upcoming assembly polls. The fight erupted when the congress leader, Randeep Sujewala, took a dig at the ruling party that said they are now relying on film stars to draw the crowd after the news of Kichcha Sudeep joining the party surfaced on the internet, and the party was quick to react and dragged Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, it was reported that actor Sudeep will join the BJP party. Notably, Congress took a swipe at the party and said no one turns up to listen to Bommai and other leaders of the Saffron party so they are now taking the help of celebs. The dig didn’t go well with the party, and they asked what about Rahul Gandhi accepting roses from Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep recently denied the reports of joining any political party and said he would only support the Karnataka Chief Minister. Taking a potshot at him, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in a tweet said that people, not film stars will decide the fate of the state. As soon as his tweet went viral and came into the notice of the ruling party, they sharply reacted to it.

BJP lashed out that Congress and said that they are scared ahead of the assembly polls. In fact, the party leaders were quick to remind them about their leader Rahul Gandhi and how he accepted roses from Swara Bhaskar. Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of Rahul accepting flowers from Swara during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said the Congress is rattled because the nationalist voices in the entertainment industry are choosing BJP.

Check out the tweet below:

.@rssurjewala Your Dear Leader was going around accepting roses from an actress who is known to support anti-India forces. Now you are rattled because nationalist voices in the entertainment industry are choosing the BJP! https://t.co/QTt3cpehZt pic.twitter.com/by6ItTOj7c — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 5, 2023

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeep, known for his work in the Kannada industry, has clarified that he will support CM Basavaraj Bommai, who he calls his uncle (mama) but will not join the party.

