National crush Rashmika Mandanna took over the entire internet on fire with her electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.

While the actress danced to ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Naatu Naatu’ songs among many others, it was the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song that made the two cricket dignitaries Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar shake their legs on the song and Irfan Pathan compared it with Rashmika’s performance.

In a video shared by Irfan Pathan on his social media, the two cricket dignitaries were seen dancing to the Naatu Naatu song while he compared their dance with that of Rashmika Mandanna’s dance to the song from the opening ceremony. He jotted down the caption “Who did it better ;) we @gavaskarsunilofficial or @rashmika_mandanna #dance #legend”

On this post, Rashmika Mandanna commented, “Definitely @gavaskarsunilofficial sir!! 🔥🔥”. The actress is constantly treating the audience with some amazing performances at recent live events, where she has performed on songs like ‘Ranjithame’, ‘Naatu Naatu’ and ‘Saami Saami’. As she performed on Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu‘ song at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023, which also marks the song’s first live performance after the Oscars’ win, she ruled over the hearts of the audience with her charm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.

