Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were once the most popular and IT couples in Bollywood. The two never accepted their relationship publicly, but their pictures from their Spanish getaway went viral on social media, subtly confirming their romance. Back in the day, Ranbir once took an indirect dig at Katrina’s alleged ex-boyfriend Salman Khan at an awards ceremony where he used Bhaijaan’s song to impress her and left her blushing. Scroll below to watch the video.

Katrina is currently married to actor Vicky Kaushal while Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt and the couple shares a daughter together named Raha Kapoor. The Rockstar actor was in an alleged relationship with Kaif back in the day, but the two never really confirmed it in the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the throwback, an Instagram user shared Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s video on the platform, which happens to be from an awards ceremony. In the video, Kaif looks beautiful as ever in a red strapless gown and has accessorised her look with dangler earrings.

Katrina Kaif has front bangs falling over her forehead and looks pretty as usual in it. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen donning a formal look in a blazer that he paired with a shirt.

Ranbir can be seen using Salman Khan’s song reference ‘Tu Meri Dost Hain’ from his film Yuvvraaj which stars Katrina as the female lead.

Take a look at the video below:

Did y’all notice Katrina Kaif blushing at Ranbir Kapoor’s made-up song on Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s reference? Tell us in the space below.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Parody On Tamil Track ‘Tum Tum’ Goes Viral, Netizens Left In Awe Of Sync & Hookstep, One Says “I Can’t Unsee This Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News