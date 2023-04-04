Before moving to the West, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made numerous headlines owing to her personal life, which is known to all. The global icon, who’s currently in India for the promotional spree of her upcoming web series Citadel, recently made waves in the industry with her shocking revelation. Her statement of being cornered in Bollywood divided netizens into two sections. While one trolled the actress, others got inspiration and shared their side of stories.

While the actress continues to make headlines, we have recently come across a video where she’s seen talking about a black leather jacket for her airport look. Scroll down for more details about the video.

The clip in question is a throwback video that sees Priyanka Chopra Jonas talking about the jacket that she wears for her airport look. In the clip, Peecee says, “It’s my airport jacket, and it belongs to an ex-boyfriend.” Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens quickly linked it to Shah Rukh Khan. However, her fans immediately defended her and said this could be her ex-boyfriend Harman Baweja’s jacket.

A user wrote, “Bro same jacket 2 logo k pas tho ho hi nhi sakti impossible h kitna that too such a commen one,” while another said, “Both are married and happy in their lives while people keep pulling off the past.” Check out the video of Priyanka Chopra below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hives Bee (@hiveshome)

A third user wrote, “i think it was that harman bajwa dude he used to wear alot of jacket.”

A fourth netizen said, “Kajol and SRK were wearing same hand bracelet too they were also having an affair. God give you common sense.”

“For a woman taking a fake high horse all the time, she’s quick to allude her affair to a married man. PS: this is a jacket that can belong to everyone but she sure knows how to stay relevant,” said fifth user.

Coming back, what do you think? Do let us know.

