Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in India and, at the moment, is promoting the science fiction action thriller series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden. While the ‘desi girl’ made the headlines recently for her fashionable attires at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala, she was also in the news for her recent statement about why she quit Bollywood.

For those who don’t know, while interacting with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka made some explosive statements, including revealing the real reason why she wanted to get away from Bollywood. She was quoted saying that she was “being pushed into a corner. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people” she also added that she was “kind of was tired of the politics” and hence decided to move to America.

Now, while promoting Citadel in the city, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked about her shocking statements and how she answered it. While at the press conference, PeeCee replied, “When I was in the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. I spoke about when I was young and (the experiences I had when) I was 10, 15, 22, 30 and 40. I was talking about the truth of my journey.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continued, “And now, I was confident enough to talk about that phase in my life. Now where I am, I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave. I moved on a long time ago and I made my peace with it. That’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in a normal manner in a safe space.” Watch the video here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28.

