Katrina Kaif is good friends with almost all the A-list celebrities in B ollywood. She’s known for her wise and calm nature and is also a fitness freak at the same time. Kat is really good friends with Alia Bhatt despite the equation she shares with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who once dated the beauty back in the day. Once during an interview, Katrina revealed how she texted her BFF Alia at 2 AM in the night asking a very gen Z question, and it’ll make you laugh hard. Haha! Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Kat, at one point in time, dated handsome hunk Ranbir but the two never accepted their relationship publicly. Later, Kapoor broke up with Kaif and started dating Alia, and their alleged romance rumours went viral on social media. However, the two actresses are still friends and didn’t let their dating life come in between their friendship with each other.

In a fun banter once on Neha Dhupia’s show ‘BFFs with Vogue’, Katrina Kaif opened up on texting Alia Bhatt at 2 AM in the night for boomer doubt. Can you guess? Kat texted, “Alia is my Insta; question, in the middle of the night, I message her at 2-3 am ‘my picture is not fitting in my Insta, what should I do?’”

Alia Bhatt replied, “You have to make it smaller.” Katrina Kaif then texted, “I tried.” While also adding, “Then I realise it’s 1:00 am and not the time for this.”

Haha, that’s what BFFs are for. It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is; if one needs help, you’ve gotta be there for each other.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt helping Katrina Kaif with Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

