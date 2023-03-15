Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently on cloud nine, basking in the success of his latest romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Moreover, the actor enjoys being a father to his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha. During his recent interaction with his cousin Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how he felt when he first held his daughter and discussed his parenting strategy. He even mentioned how unlike Taimur, they want to provide Raha her private space.

Ranbir and Alia began dating soon after working on their film Brahmastra in 2017. After going out for nearly five years, the duo tied the knot last year and welcomed their daughter Raha in November.

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his personal life while on a promotional spree for a while now for his latest release TJMM. Recently, the actor appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s talk show What Women Want and got candid about his changed life as a father. During the chat, Bebo asked the Sanju star how he felt when he held his daughter for the first time. In his reply, Ranbir mentioned how surreal the moment was and said, “I got to hold her as soon as the umbilical cord was cut, and that moment will remain as a very big core memory of my life. That was a 7000 stars moment.”

The actor further discussed his parenting strategy with Kareena and recalled how his father, Rishi Kapoor, and uncle Randhir Kapoor’s parenting style was a “little distant.” He mentioned his father was strict and not on “buddy terms” with his kids. The actor added, “The family values that he (Rishi Kapoor) has instilled in me and my sister, that is something I would like to pass on to Raha.”

However, Alia Bhatt will seemingly not allow Ranbir to be strict as he called her the “overstressed parent.” The actor said, “Alia is that overstressed parent, so I have to bring in that calming factor.” “I feel we should not be overprotective because then the baby will suffer in the future. So I am a chill dad that way,” he added.

Further in the chat, Ranbir stressed how Taimur received the immense media attention that nobody had seen before. Talking about his and Alia’s plan about the same, the actor said, “So as parents, we will try to protect it (Raha’s privacy) as much as we can. We just want for her to have a normal upbringing.” However, they will not impose any other rules and let Raha grow up normally. He added, “She should not be saying that also! What if she comes one day and says, ‘See how much Jeh and Taimur get clicked! Mere toh koi photos he nahi le raha.”

