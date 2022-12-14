Over the last couple of years, we have noticed that Bollywood and trolling go hand-in-hand. The advent of social media only made this easier. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan to Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more – no one is spare. The latest to fall under the scrutinizing eye of the public is Saif Ali Khan.

In videos making social media rounds now, we see Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur Ali Khan making for a cute family clip as they enter their building together. While some went ‘awww’ and dropped hearts on the clip, others trolled them. Read on to know why.

As visible in the video, Saif Ali Khan walks ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur Ali Khan draped over his shoulders upside down. While this is enough to get netizens talking, some noticed the luxurious phone he had in his hands too. The video also shows Bebo and her Nawab sharing a kiss that the media present captured on video.

Poking fun at the manner in which Saif Ali Khan is carrying Taimur Ali Khan – while he had an expensive-looking mobile in his hand, one user wrote, “Bas itna ameer hona hai ki phone ke tootne ka darr na ho…jaise Saif ko nahi hai..” Another added, “Mobile giradega ye londa haath se” A third simply wrote, “Ye kaise pakde hai bacche ko😂”

Commenting on Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s public kiss, one wrote, “Dikhawa kitna hi kra lo in bollywood walo se.” Another added, “She’s shouting kiss lol😂” A third simply asked, “What this means kissing in public.” Another wrote, “Ghar pe jake kar lete…aisi bhi kya jaldi thi ..media ke samne Natak..😅🤣” Others added, “Camere k liye showoff,” “Nautanki 😂” “Ghr ke aandar he kr le the itna be modern hona 😂😂”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What do you think of this video featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

