Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a power couple in Bollywood who make heads turn every time they step out together. The duo recently had the world looking at them when they graced the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia looking every bit like the royal couple they are. While there, the two interacted with the media and spoke about women in films.

As important as a male actor is to make a film interesting to watch, a female lead is also necessary – and that cannot be argued. At the event, the couple was asked their views and while listing the greatest actresses, Bebo’s hubby dearest forgot her. Read on to know their interaction and Kareena’s response to the snub.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the Red Sea Festival’s Women in Cinema event. Before entering the venue, Saif was asked about the contributions of women in cinema. While speaking on the same, the actor named a few female actresses but he forgot to mention his wife’s name.

Saif Ali Khan said, “Cinema is empty without women for a start. When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies, my favourite actresses from all the way back from Marlene Dietrich to Audrey Hepburn to Charlize Theron.” Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick to interrupt and added, “to your wife!” Hearing this, the Nawab then added, “and to my beautiful wife.” The much-in-love couple then laughed.

After this fun interaction, the ‘Omkara’ actor also spoke about his mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. He said, “My mum, her first movie (Apur Sansar) was with Satyajit Ray when she was 16. So I think feminine sensitivity and aggression, that whole aspect of nature is what women in cinema mean to me.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared her views on women in films. The ‘Heroine’ actress said, “So many different women from across the world are coming to be a part of this festival to celebrate the fact that women are leading the pack whether it is in India or anywhere. All actors are taking up such brave roles so I’m happy there is a special day today.”

What are your thoughts on this sweet interaction between Saif Ali Khan and Kareena?

