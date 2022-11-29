Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently among the top-rated actresses in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following across the nation. While you must have heard many other celebrities admitting to having a crush on Kareena, you would be surprised to learn about who was her crush a long time back.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha in which she played a significant role opposite Aamir Khan. The movie earlier faced the wrath of the people amid the boycott trend but later received appreciation from the audience post the release of the film on the OTT platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, as per a report by Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan once went candid about crushing over an actor while revealing how she watched his film 8 times. As the actor earlier appeared on the dance reality tv show Dance India Dance, the host Karan Wahi asked her to unveil the name of her first crush. While resisting a little, Kareena revealed that she had a crush on actor Rahul Roy and revealed that she watched his iconic film Aashiqui 8 times.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report by Bollywood Life, it was claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been bonding with the new mommy in the town, Alia Bhatt. It was also reported that Kareena has been providing her sister-in-law with all the baby tips required as Alia has become a mother for the first time.

The source claimed, “Kareena and Alia are bonding over baby talks big time, as this the first of Alia she is getting all the tips on how to take care of the baby and especially herself as right now the baby needs her the most.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her films namely The Crew and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Reacted To Kareena Kapoor’s Kiss With Akshay Kumar In Kambakkht Ishq & Said “The Kiss Got Cut, Otherwise…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News