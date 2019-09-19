EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan’s AWKWARD Conversation With Kareena Kapoor Khan On Dance India Dance!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is that one Bollywood diva whose aura makes people around her nervous because of all that she’s achieved in life already. The South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan recently met the actress on the sets of Dance India Dance during the promotions of his upcoming release, The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor and is spilling the beans about their conversations!

We met the team for an exclusive conversation and spoke to both Sonam & Dulquer in length about their lengthy promotion spree, The Zoya VLogs, amongst other things. Upon being asked about the Karwaan actor’s interaction with Kareena, he shared, “I was a complete fanboy and I’m sure I mumbled something along the lines of ‘Hi ma’am, big fan’ but I don’t think it came out that well but she was really sweet.’”

To which Sonam quipped, “Ma’am? If Bebo hears you say that” (laughing)

“This whole sir-ma’am thing comes to me very naturally and I can’t be like ‘Hi, Kareena!’ I can’t call her by name. I don’t want to be familiar.. over familiar.”

Furthermore, about the interaction, he revealed, “I was sitting next to her and really, I couldn’t come up with what to say and was quite shy.. overly quiet. To myself, I was like ‘Think of something interesting, make conversation’ and I said ‘I’m a huge fan (again) and I’m a huge fan of Saif also. Then I thought, ‘should I say Saif? Saif Sir?’ So I think it’s easier when I’m quiet”

About Kareena’s reaction to it all, “She sensed it all and she was very sweet. She kept asking about me and my family. We discussed my daughter and Taimur and she was very cute. She’s a star, she senses people”

“She gets super friendly when she sees somebody’s uncomfortable which I think is amazing,” Sonam added.

