IIFA 2019 is one of the most awaited annual film awards. Every year, B-Town members meet under one roof to celebrate Hindi Cinema and take away awards for their hard work. The who’s who of showbiz and entertainment are in attendance for this gala-night. But the award show is not only about the awards, it also the time when we are able to spot these celebrities all decked up!

Each year, several Bollywood stars put their most fashionable foot forward and today we are here to discuss whose look worked or failed on the carpet. From Deepika Padukone’s purple dress to Alia Bhatt’s dreamy look, this year we saw a lot happening on the carpet. While we talk about their looks, you can decide who looked the best amongst them. Ready? Here we go!

Deepika Padukone: Just like all the other times, Deepika looked like an absolute diva in a purple body-fit dress. She sported a decked and feather off-shoulder gown hand-picked from the collections of Gaurav Gupta. Dramatic sleeves and a spread out cape made the look even more dramatic. She finished her look with silver earrings and bold makeup.

Alia Bhatt: Looks like capes were a preferred choice for the night as Alia also arrived wearing one. Alia Bhatt looked dreamy when she walked the carpet wearing a pale peach ball gown from the studious of Georges Chakra. The highlight of the dress was definitely the adorable bow. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair tied in a pigtail.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif performed in a Manish Malhotra outfit and dazzled everyone with her stunning ensemble. She went for a two-piece outfit and a complete desi look for the award show. She went for smokey eye makeup and tied her hair in a high pony to complete the look. Katrina complemented the look with a maang tika and golden earrings.

Sara Ali Khan: Simmba star Sara went for an absolute doll look for the carpet. She arrived in a Gaurav Gupta gown and looked absolutely stunning in it. Sara kept her look as simple it could get with minimal makeup and silver accessories. She tied her hair in a high bun and was all cheery when she arrived at the green carpet.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Madhuri raised the temperature at the scene with her red hot look. She stepped in Tanieya Khanuja outfit and it is safe to say that she slayed her look. Red lipstick, big silver hoops and a red belt accentuated Madhuri’s look to another lever.

Radhika Apte: The Andhadhun actress, Radhika Apte went for a white Gucci dress for the event. She went quite bold with her makeup as donned a dark green eye shadow look with the dress. Silver necklace, a tight bun completed Apte’s look.

Mouni Roy: Mouni Roy grabbed the eyeballs with her heavy ruffles dress. She went for a kohl eye look, nude makeup look and sans accessories to complete the look. Mouni, like many other, puller her hair in a tight bun.

Now that we have seen who wore what, we leave it to you to decide who looked the best and the worst.

