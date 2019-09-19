IIFA 2019: Youtuber Bhuvan Bam’s Dubbed Version Of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Conversation Will Make You ROFL!

IIFA 2019 took place yesterday in Mumbai and we saw the who’s who of the B-Town come under one roof for the award function. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana arrived looking all stunning. Alia, Deepika, Ranveer, Sara even bagged awards for their movies and summed up the award night on a happy note.

Ever since the award show took place, media has been non-stop talking about it and Youtuber Bhuvan Bam took this liberty to give a hilarious twist to the videos that have surfaced online. He, who his already very famous for his dubbing videos, attached some moments from the award show and added funny dialogues to it.

The video begins with Aditya Narayan getting ignored by photographers who would rather shoot Katrina Kaif behind him. The next clip shows photographers taking awkward close up shots of singer Neha Kakkar. Preity Zinta and Riteish Deshmukh conversation is the funniest part of the video. But what wins is a scene where Deepika talks about how Ranveer’s outfit is still torn despite the ‘rafu’ he got done on it. Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh won the best actor for Padmaavat while Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Raazi. Vicky Kaushal bagged the award in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) category for Sanju. Special awards for best performance in 20 years went to Deepika Padukone for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor for Barfi, Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!