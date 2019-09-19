Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making a lot of news lately. From getting Salman Khan on board for his next movie, Inshallah to putting it on the hold, he has been grabbing headlines. Now a source close to the director revealed that he’ll be announcing a new movie within next 20 days and it’s not Inshallah.

After Salman Khan backed off from Inshallah, there have been continuous speculations about who’ll be stepping in his shoes. There were rumours that Hrithik Roshan has been approached for the same but no official announcement was made. A source close to Koimoi revealed that Bhansali is working on an entirely different script and said, “While buzz is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be reviving Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt, that project is finished for him at this point of time. He has moved on to another script, which he has been working on for more than a decade, and will announce his directorial by September end/Early October. Bhansali has already narrated the script to A-Lister from the industry, who has agreed to be a part of the film. Staying true to Bhansali’s trademark, it will be a period film, but in a completely different zone from Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat.”

The source further added that the pre-production of the movie begins soon and said, “While all formalities have been done, pre-production work on the film has already started. Being a superstitious person, the film will be announced only after the period of Shradh.”

