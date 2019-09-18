Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and co-star Dulquer Salmaan are currently busy promoting their upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, which is based on the Zoya’s lucky charm surrounding the Indian Cricket team. Sonam who has always been praises about actor Ranveer Singh just ended up pairing the actor with another Bollywood actress and no, it’s not wife Deepika Padukone. Read on.

We met Sonam and Dulquer for an exclusive conversation during The Zoya Factor promotions and played a fun segment called ‘Wrong Answers Only’ with them, where they had to answer each and every question wrong. While DQ went onto showcase his creative mind with answers such as “National Sauce & Space Architecture” being the full form of NASA, when Sonam was asked about Ranveer Singh’s love interest, she went onto choose his Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan!

Check out the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Sonam plays the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team in the film The Zoya Factor. She falls in love with the team captain, played by Dulquer Salman.

In the film, her character Zoya Solanki mostly wears red clothes as that is her lucky colour. Keeping the essence of the character intact, Sonam turned up to promote the film in red clothes over the past few days.

So, does red depicts to her? “For me, the colour red depicts passion and love. Interestingly, in the film all the characters are very passionate about what they do. It is also a love story of Zoya and Nikhil. Zoya adds spice in Nikhil’s life. He is a hardworking cricketer who is focused and driven to achieve excellence. She comes into his life and changes a lot of things,” said Sonam, about the film which is scheduled to release on Friday.

