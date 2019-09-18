Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer: The Tale Of A Patriot Chiranjeevi Will Give You Goosebumps!

Fans just can’t contain their the excitement following the trailer release of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy‘s trailer which was released by the makers a few minutes back.

Talking about the trailer, the Hindi trailer has its opening narration in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan. Chiranjeevi with his hardcore action sequences does blow everyone’s mind as he is on a war against the Britishers who are on a goal to conquer his state. But the megastar is not alone in this battle, as giving him a company is Kiccha Sudeep along with Vijay Sethupati, Tamannaah Bhatia and also his moral support, lady superstar aka Nayanthara, who will be seen playing megastar’s wife in the periodic venture.

The trailer without a doubt is visual treat for viewers. It won’t be wrong to say that the wait for the trailer from a past number of months is totally worth it.

The magnum opus project is made up with a whopping 275 crore budget and the makers also had roped in 17 VFX studios from abroad for the films special effects and computer graphics, which eventually cost them 45 crores.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is been directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions.

The Chiranjeevi starrer will release on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

