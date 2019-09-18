EXCLUSIVE! Divyanka Tripathi On Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: “It’s A Great Feeling To See My First Digital Debut Being Received So Well”

Divyanka Tripathi made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, she stars alongside Rajeev Khandelwal in it. The web series is streaming on ALTBalaji and has received a great response from the audience and the critics.

In the series, both Divyanka and Rajeev play the role of chefs named Nitya and Vikram. Fans are drooling over their hot and steamy chemistry and the story of the series. When Koimoi asked Divyanka Tripathi how is she feeling with all the amazing response ‘Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala‘ has got, she said that she is very happy.

The actress said, “It’s a great feeling to see my very first digital debut being received so well! I honestly thoroughly enjoyed portraying the role of Nitya as much as you guys are enjoying watching her. Putting together this show was challenging and fun, and I am elated to know that people have loved it so much.”

The first season has been full of romance, drama, fights and lots of fun. The audience is hoping there’s second season too so that they get to enjoy more of Divyanka and Rajeev’s romance on screen.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is airing on Star Plus since 2013. It is one of the most popular and top tv dramas on Star Plus.

Did you watch Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala? Tell us your views on it in the comments below.

