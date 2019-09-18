War: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Go The Nick Jonas-John Stamos Way For Promotions!

The unimaginable happened and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff finally came together for an action film titled War. Courtesy director Siddhart Anand, who has put together this film for the audience, everyone is super excited to see the two actors on the big screen. The movie is very close to its release date and the stars have finally started promoting the film as well and we think the two have take inspiration from Nick Jonas for it.

Yesterday, when Tiger stepped out for the promotions, he grabbed the eyeballs for what he was wearing. He sported a t-shirt that said “Hiding your fear behind a mask?” with Hrithik’s character Krrish’s picture on it. Likewise, today Hrithik also sported a T-shirt that had a Tiger Shroff reference. He wore a Flying Jatt printed T-Shirt during the promotions. It said, “Flying Away From This War Already.” Check out the pictures:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But let us tell you that this was not an original idea but Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hubby Nick Jonas who inspired them. Earlier, Nick and his close friend John Stamos also did something very similar. Nick was spotted stepping out wearing a sweatshirt that had the photo of Stamos printed on it in which Stamos is seen wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt. Stamos had posted a picture of him sleeping on a pillow with Nick’s face on it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about the film War, it also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role. Directed by Siddhart Anand, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films. The two have shot for high octane action scenes on the largest icebreaker ship and that is something to look forward to in the film. Action director Paul Jennings earlier revealed that the action sequences in the film are on par with films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!