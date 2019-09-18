Chunky Panday DOES NOT Agree With Govinda’s Claims Of Not Getting His Due In The Industry!

Govinda has ruled the Bollywood industry in the ’90s as one of the most popular actors in the comedy genre. However, his stardom dropped as the films starring him stopped working at the Box Office or say he couldn’t understand the pulse of an evolving audience.

Off late Govinda has been noted claiming that the industry hasn’t given him his due. Chunky Panday who has done some really popular work with Govinda earlier in ’90s was asked about his opinion on the same and he couldn’t agree with the star.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Govinda said, “Why? He has ruled it. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was giving all those big hits and then Govinda was also giving hits along with him. He has ruled it since like 1991, from say Shola Aur Shabnam till the mid-2000s, from there he hasn’t looked back I think. He has had the greatest run.”

Govinda and Chunky worked together in 1993 film Aankhen. He said that he will love to see a sequel happening. “I would love Aankhen 2 to happen. I would have Govinda and I play these two brothers and having kids who can take it forward. It would be a great combination.” he said.

He further added, “I get very excited when I see Govinda on-screen. I love him. What a great actor, there is no better actor than him in the country. He is outstanding. Even his recent body of work, whatever he is doing, I find him really entertaining.”

Well, we look forward to seeing Govinda making a grand and super entertaining come back soon.

