Sonam Kapoor’s Trick To Deal With Trolls Is A Very Useful One!

Social media is one of the most important mediums that people use nowadays. Even celebrities have got a hang of it and are using this platform to promote their work. One such actor is Sonam Kapoor, who is quite active on social media. She shares several details about her life with her fans and her recently created Zoya Factor VLogs have also gained a lot of popularity.

But with all the fame, come some very horrifying cons and one of the biggest is trolls! The Neerja actress has time and again, been trolled for her clothes, her work and her opinions. But sadly the trolling does not stop there! Rape threats, death threats, harm to family online also are some ways how netizens affect Sonam’s mental health.

Talking about the same with ETimes, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she has a perfect trick to deal with the trolls and leaves it to ‘Karma’. She said, “See, I have thin skin as well, I’m sure Dulquer too, everybody gets hurt when there’s hate, negativity, rape threats, death threats, and attacks on your family, it’s horrendous. There is no moderator preventing that. It affects the mental health of people.”

She further said, “There has to be some responsibility taken, but again you have to take the high road. I will just be like this is not my problem if they are being negative, threatening and horrible, it’s their Karma. You know your life is like a bank balance, if you are saying something negative, it’s going to come back to you two-fold and something worse is gonna happen to you.”

“So, why are you doing this, why are you ruining your life and your own mental space by doing this to somebody else? Can you imagine their lives, how small and miserable their lives must be that they are doing this? I mean they must be so miserable in their lives. There has to be a little sympathy. Honestly, after a lot of deliberation and me reacting to everything, it took me a couple of years to start feeling bad for these people. I’m like meri Zindagi bahot achi hai, how can I judge these people?”, said The Zoya Factor actress.

Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen playing the ‘Lucky Charm’ to Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens this Friday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!