Prassthanam: Ali Fazal Opens About Comparisons Of His Character To That In Mirzapur!

Ali Fazal is basking high in the accolades that are coming his way for his portrayal of Guddu Pandit in the Amazon Prime series, Mirazpur. And now, Ali is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam which features him alongside actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Satyajeet Dubey and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.

While the trailer of the film gives a déjà vu essence to Ali’s characters being quite similar in the film and the web series, the actor is quick to rubbish any comparisons or even similarities between the characters. Speaking about the same to DNA, Ali has been quoted saying, “The film’s action may be similar but it is completely different from Mirzapur. I play a highly-educated guy who has studied abroad and comes back to help his father. I play the role of Sanjay baba’s son, who is sorted, handles everything on his own and is idealistic enough to take his father’s place. He follows his dad religiously. So, it’s also a family drama, which makes it different from other political films.”

Opening up about his experience on working with Sanjay Dutt in the film, Ali smiles and reveals, “I’ve been a big fan of his since a long time. I didn’t think Baba would be so chilled out! If I ever got nervous, he always said, ‘Ali, don’t get confused. Apna time leke shot de, bas tension matt le’. Even while doing emotional scenes, he always asked me to do it with absolute intensity.”

Ali Fazal has an exciting line up on projects and revealing details about the same the actor said, “I had to quickly wrap up Mirzapur season 2 in Varanasi because I’ve signed two Hollywood projects ­­— the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile and a biopic. That apart, I have a web movie House Arrest directed by Shashanka Ghosh releasing in November. I am also doing Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which is on hold as I don’t have dates for the same. Audiences will see Guddu bhaiyya of next level in this one.”

