Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Akshay Kumar Wanted Him & Vidya Balan To Play The Lead; Bhushan Kumar Denied?

The industry rumour mill was constantly churning out speculations of Vidya Balan playing the lead role in Anees Bazmee’s sequel to the 2007 horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With Kartik Aaryan was locked as the films’ lead man, there were also speculations of the makers creating a special character to accommodate Akshay Kumar in the sequel.

However, it is now being reported that neither Akshay nor Vidya will be a part of the film as both of them have opted out of the project. A certain source has revealed that Vidya Balan choose to drop the project citing a lack of prominence for her character in the film.

Bollywood Bubble has quoted a source saying, “Vidya had given her verbal nod on hearing the concept but when she sat for the script narration, she felt her character lacked the meat that part one had. She didn’t want to take her role ahead in that way because ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is one of her favourite roles. When she heard ‘BB2’ is being made and they wanted her to step in, she thought it would be for the main lead but the narrative is such that although her role is important, Kiara will essay the main lead’s role. Vidya politely declined the offer.”

The same source further revealed, “The makers wanted a very pretty but powerful performer for the role. The producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have worked with her before in Kabir Singh and loved her professional approach. There was Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor‘s name doing the rounds. In fact, Kriti Sanon was also vying for the same role but it went to Kiara.”

However another source has an absolutely different tale to tell. This source has been quoted by the website saying, “Apparently Akshay had asked Murad to make the film only with him and Vidya again. But Bhushan who had the rights to the film wasn’t agreeing to budge and given his long standing issues with Akki, he decided to go ahead with a younger actor who could take the franchise forward. They can’t have Akshay anymore because then they won’t be able to continue the franchise. Akshay was promoting ‘Mission Mangal’ when he heard the makers wanted Vidya as well for ‘BB2’. He had already alerted her and then on hearing Akshay has backed out, even Vidya decided to say no to the project.”

Well, what ever be the reasons we certainly would miss Akshay and Vidya in the sequel and Kartik Aryaan sure has big shoes to fill in, noting the legacy that Akshay Kumar has left behind after his performance in the first installment of the film.

