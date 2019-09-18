Made In China Trailer: Rajkummar Rao As Gujarati Businessman Along With Quirky Dialogues Steal The Show!

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made In China created a good buzz by teasing fans with various posters. But today they finally put an end to all the anticipation by releasing the hilarious trailer. The film is about the journey of Rajkummar Rao’s character Raghu Mehta, an Ahmedabad-based entrepreneur and his crazy ‘Jugaad’ to sell one crazy product.

The two-minute 30-second long trailer begins with a struggling businessman – Rajkummar talking to Paresh Rawal, who shares his big secret of how to become a successful entrepreneur. Enlightened by this, Rajkummar then decides to go to China in order to pursue his dreams. In the pursuit, he meets a Chinese businessman who asks him to sell Chinese viagra in India. Rajkummar takes up the challenge and meets sex expert Dr. Vardhi, who helps him sell the product and unknowingly helps Rajkummar grow his business.

But what’s good comes to an end by the conclusion of the trailer and you will be left wanting for more. The highlight of the trailer is a scene at the end where Rajkummar and Badhaai Ho fame Gajraj Rao engage in a hilarious conversation. Mouni Roy is looking like an absolute dream while Sumit Vyas is adding up to the charm factor on the screen.

For the prep for his role, Rajkummar spent a month in Ahmedabad before the shoot and learned the language and gained weight to get the part right. “When he signed on to be part of the film, he was already thinking ahead and making mental notes about what aspects he will need to work on to ace his characterisation”, revealed director Mikhil Musale.

Helmed by Mikhil Musale and backed by Dinesh Vijan, Made in China is all set to hit the screens on Diwali this year. The film will possibly set up a box office war with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon’s Housefull 4.

