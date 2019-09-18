Jayalalithaa Biopic AKA Thalaivi Is On For Kangana Ranaut As She Jets Off To US For Look Test

Kangana Ranaut has taken off to Los Angeles, US with the “Thalaivi” team for look tests.

She returned from Thailand on Tuesday evening after attending an event, and is now on her way to the US where she will be undergoing various look tests with Hollywood expert Jason Collins, who has worked on films like “Captain Marvel” and “Blade Runner 2049“.

“I am very curious about this process, I don’t know how it will impact my expressions and approach to my character but this is going to be one-of-a-kind experience for me,” said Kangana, who will be playing late politician Jayalalithaa in the film.

A multi-lingual, “Thalaivi” is scheduled to go on floors after Diwali and its shooting will happen near Mysuru, Karnataka.

The film is being directed by AL Vijay, and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R.

