WAR: Tiger Shroff’s 2.5 Mins Long Action Sequence Was Shot In One Go!

The youngest action star Tiger Shroff is leaving no stones unturned to fight Hrithik Roshan in their upcoming film WAR. The actor, who has already impressed many with his kicks and effortless jumps, is making sure that there is something new for his fans to see in this film. In the attempt, he has shot a 2.5 minutes long action sequence that will be used for his introduction in the film.

Not just that, Tiger shot the scene in just one go and gave a perfect shot in the first attempt only. A glimpse of this action sequence was featured in the trailer as well and we think it is going to be huge. With this wall breaking entry, Shroff is definitely turning some heads in the film with his dramatic performance to go with it.

Hollywood action director Paul Jennings, who has worked on movies such as The Dark Knight and San Andreas earlier revealed that the action sequences in the film are on par with films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious. He said, “What I love about Bollywood is I believe you can push the action a little bit further. You can do things which push the boundaries of believability right to the edge and it means you can end up with more spectacular sequences. “

Along with Hrithik and Tiger, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. The recently released song Gunghroo featuring Hrithik and Vaani has already garnered a lot of praises but people are now waiting for the release of the film with bated breath. The film will hit the theatres on October 2.

