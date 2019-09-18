Shraddha Kapoor Hasn’t Yet Seen Saaho, FINALLY Reacts On Getting Negative Response

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s recent release Saaho received backlash from all over the social media and critics. However, the film still sailed through and managed to survive at the Box Office for atleast 2 weeks.

The film went on to do a Hit business of around 141 crores in Hindi version and earned more than 400 crores worldwide.

When Shraddha Kapoor was asked about her takeaway from Saaho as it became top grosser of her career, she told ZoomTV, “I’ll be really honest that the Friday when the reviews were out, you know those kind of reviews you feel like okay, this film is not going to work. But what was really astonishing was the fact that the audiences were loving the film. So I was like wait a minute, what is happening? Then I told myself that just wait and watch what happens. So one end you have these two differences and the film is ultimately doing well , it’s been my highest grosser till date. So it’s like I mean, how do you know what’s going to connect with the audiences?”

When asked about what she feels about the criticism film’s director Sujeeth is getting, Shraddha said, “Really? No I feel like the ultimate people, the ones who give the result is the audience. At the end of the day, they are the ones who buy a ticket and go watch your film and they are the bosses. So if they love the film then who can question anything?”

However, Shraddha herself hasn’t seen Saaho yet. “I am yet to watch my own film but I am really grateful to people who have gone and watched the film in large numbers. The audience has given it so much love despite anything. Usually it’s like maybe if the film has got bad reviews then it will not do well but there’s no rule anymore.” she said.

Meanwhile, Shraddha’s other release Chhichhore is doing extremely well at the Box Office and has surpassed the 100 crores mark at the Box Office today. She will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D & Baaghi 3.

