Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Faces A Loss Of Whopping 2 Crores Due To Recent Fire Incident

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake in Mumbai. We recently had reported that a fire incident took place on the sets late night but fortunately there were no casualties.

The fire was cooled down with the assistance of fire brigades and police.

But looks like, the makers have faced a huge loss due to the incident. According to Mumbai Mirror, the makers have faced a loss of over 2 crores to 2.5 crores due to the accident. A source revealed, “The major loss is that of the third party that supplied the material that was destroyed in the fire. The producers have estimated the loss at about Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.” The source further also said that a surveyor from the insurance company recently visited the sets. “He will file his report soon and only then will the claim process begin.”

Mumbai Mirror also approached producers Jackky Bhagnani and David Dhawan, but they chose not to respond.

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the Govinda’s comedy movie with the same title. The team started filming in Bangkok last month. Sara and Varun will shake a leg to Husn Hai Suhana from the old movie.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!