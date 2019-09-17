Coolie No 1: Shikha Talsania Is All Praises For Her Co-stars Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan

Veere Di Wedding fame actor, Shikha Talsania is the newest addition to Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s rebooted version of Coolie No.1 directed by David Dhawan. Shikha plays a pivotal role in the film and is super excited to be a part of the film.

For the uninitiated, Shikha’s father and celebrated actor Tiku Talsania too was a part of the original Govinda starrer of 1995. Speaking to ETimes, Shikha said, “I am extremely happy to bag a role which is definitely different from what my father played in the original one. I am a surprise package in the movie and it is a fun character I would say. I didn’t get any specific tips from my father but all he said was ‘just go on the sets and enjoy’.”

Revealing her experience of working with Varun and Sara, Shikha said, “Both of them are so energetic and their energy is infectious. Both are funny and chirpy in their own way. They are down to earth actors and are easy going.”

Coolie No. 1 is the reboot to the 1995 film with the same name that featured Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles and was directed by David Dhawan who will be helming the reboot too. The film will be produced by Vasu Bhagnani.

