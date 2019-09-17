Priyanka Chopra wishes Happy Birthday to her 'Jaan' in the cutest way! Watch video

Since their marriage last year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have grown as a power couple and their fans absolutely enjoy their cute PDA. From featuring in music videos to taking their dog on a walk around the New York streets, these two lovebirds are undoubtedly couple goals. The two never forget to appreciate each other and just growing stronger together. We got to see yet another cute proof of their strong love when Priyanka wished Nick on his 27th birthday.

Yes, yesterday (September 16) as Nick turned 27, PeeCee wished him a happy birthday by paying a birthday tribute to her hubby on Instagram through a video. She posted a montage of their time together and all the time Nick has achieved something big in his career. There are many photos that you might not have seen before and we definitely think that the video will make you all mushy. Check out the post right here:

With the cute video, our desi girl also penned down a heartwarming message for Jonas. She wrote, “The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.” Nick was quick enough to reply to this post and commented with several hearts in appreciation.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will finally be back on the Hindi cinema screen with The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film premiered at TIFF on September 13, 2019, and left the audience impressed with the story. The team got a standing ovation for their work. While Nick Jonas could not be at the premiere, he showed his support to the film. The Sky Is Pink will release on October 11, 2019.

