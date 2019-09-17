Mann Bairagi Poster Is OUT! Akshay Kumar Unveils The First Look Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Special Film On PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69 birthday in Gujarat with his mother. The videos and pictures from Kevadia are going viral as Modi is there, celebrating his birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, Akshay Kumar just unveiled the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s special film on PM Narendra Modi.

Talking about the poster, it’s based on the young life of Modi. Akshay shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM’s life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi @narendramodi @PMOIndia @bhansali_produc”

Written by Mahavir Jain, the film will be directed by Sanjay Tripathy. Talking about the film with Hindustan Times, Bhansali told that his young life is what inspired him and said, “What interested me in the story was its universal appeal and message. The story was very well researched and the turning point of our PM’s life, as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it’s a story that is unheard of and needs to be told.”

The director of the film, Sanjay told that this film is going to touch a chord with everyone and said, “For me, it’s a human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country.”

