A Crew Member Of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Prevents A Suicide In Mumbai!

Maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan is in Mumbai city busy in the shoot of Tenet with actor Robert Pattinson. The film is currently being shot in Colaba and the crew just prevented a gloomy incident from taking place.

Yesterday, the crew, actors and filmmaker were shooting in Bombay Yacht Club, after completing the schedule in Causeway market of Colaba. Around 40 boats were arranged near the Gateway Of India for the evening shoot. After pack up, near the film’s set an unidentified male attempted suicide by diving in the water. He was soon rescued successfully by a crew member.

Speaking about the whole incident, an eyewitness stated, “The lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie Tenet, they were able to use the ropes to tie the man and rescue him. The police immediately picked him up and took him in their truck. A sympathetic crew member checked with his team to ensure that the man was alright,” reports Pinkvilla.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Nolan and “Twilight” hero Pattinson, along with the film’s cast and crew, arrived in Mumbai early on Friday for a schedule of 10 days.

The film’s team is stationed in the south Mumbai for the shoot. They will film crucial action sequences in India.

Nolan has planned to shoot the film in seven countries including Italy, UK, Estonia apart from India.

Tenet is slated to release on July 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!