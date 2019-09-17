Hina Khan Makes Black Look Hot In Her Latest Pictures

Hina Khan always manages to turn our heads with her stylish appearances. She is very particular about how she dresses up and every time, the actress ends up nailing anything she wears. Whether it’s a saree or a dress, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress carries it with elegance.

A few hours ago, Hina Khan shared a few pics on her Instagram page and yet again, we are impressed with her outfit. Hina is wearing a half LBD and half assymetrical print one piece dress and it’s body hugging. Her make up is bold with black arabic kohl eyes touch and nude lips accentuate her entire look. She acessoriesed it with black pumps and left her hair open.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Hina Khan recently shared the first look of her Indo-Hollywood film, Country of Blind. It received a positive response from the fans and TV celebs.

The actress played the negative role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she quit it in April to focus on her films. Recently, in an interview when Khan was asked if she will return as Komolika, she said she isn’t sure. However, the former Bigg Boss contestant added that time will only tell and anything can be possible.

Currently, Hina Khan is shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film which will mark her debut in Bollywood.

