Nach Baliye 9: Are Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh Back Post All The Drama?

Star Plus’ reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all over the news for all the right and wrong reasons. Every now and then, we get to hear a lot of things about it. Recently, it was reported that Raveena Tandon and Urvashi Dholakia got into a fight. But after a lot of controversies now, finally a good news is here.

Now, it is being said that ex lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh who got eliminated from the show, are all set to be back as wild card entries.

According to a report in SpotboyE, after creating a lot of drama on the sets and Madhurima slapping Vishal, the duo now shares a friendly equation. A source revealed to the portal that though the two of them agreed to be a part of the show again, people were waiting for a new drama again. But surprisingly, both of them have started sharing a good bond. Earlier, they used to avoid talking to each other if they aren’t rehearsing but now they are often seen chilling out together. It is said that Vishal is taking good care of Madhurima and that has shocked many.

Well, amidst all the fights and controversies, this is indeed a good news. Only time will tell if the duo will get back together or remain only friends.

