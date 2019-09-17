Mahesh Babu & KGF Director Prashanth Neel To Collaborate For A Pan-India Film?

Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought after actors in the industry and his popularity is not just spread across pan India but is there, ranging across the globe. He has been in business for a good long time and a proof of it is his blockbuster films minting big at the Box Office. Now, the KGF Director Prashanth Neel is keen to do a film with the Superstar.

Prashanth Neel turned out to be the talk of the country after the release of KGF: Chapter 1. The director has approached Mahesh Babu for a new film and Prashanth Neel met Mahesh Babu in the latter’s residence two-three days ago and the meeting went on for an hour. Prashanth Neel narrated a plot that left Mahesh Babu excited.

The meeting looked extremely positive and if things happen as per the plan, the project rolls during the second half of next year.

What’s so interesting about the project is that Prashanth Neel is in plans to make this a pan Indian project. The director is looking at doing a PAN India film with Mahesh Babu owing to the actor’s humungous fanbase.

Prashanth Neel will work on the script and Mahesh will take the final call after listening to the final draft. Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment will bankroll this big-budget project.

Mahesh Babu’s 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching the star on the big screen.

