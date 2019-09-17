Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Pour Special Wishes

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is not only a government’s man but has quite a huge popularity amongst the people of India. The second time elected prime minister has ushered to many positive changes and enhanced the working of our country. Due to his uncountable efforts, Modi has gained love and respect from all part of the country and it includes several Bollywood stars as well. He is in very close contact with many celebrities and had even invited stars like Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor for a grand meeting earlier this year.

So today, as he ringed his 69th birthday many celebrities poured in wishes for the man and sent him warm wishes through tweets. Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ravi Kishan, Randeep Hooda and Mika Singh were some of the many stars who wished the PM.

While Ayushmann wrote, “May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday, @narendramodi ji!”, Vivek, who essayed his role on screen in Pm Narendra Modi, wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji 🙏 Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind.”

Narendra Modi gave an informal interview to Khiladi Akshay Kumar before the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He talked about his family, the advancement of technology and his favourite memes. The interview was a hit and soon after the release of this video, PM Modi sworn in as PM as well.

