Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Pour Special Wishes

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is not only a government’s man but has quite a huge popularity amongst the people of India. The second time elected prime minister has ushered to many positive changes and enhanced the working of our country. Due to his uncountable efforts, Modi has gained love and respect from all part of the country and it includes several Bollywood stars as well. He is in very close contact with many celebrities and had even invited stars like Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor for a grand meeting earlier this year.

So today, as he ringed his 69th birthday many celebrities poured in wishes for the man and sent him warm wishes through tweets. Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ravi Kishan, Randeep Hooda and Mika Singh were some of the many stars who wished the PM.

While Ayushmann wrote, “May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday, @narendramodi ji!”, Vivek, who essayed his role on screen in Pm Narendra Modi, wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji 🙏 Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind.”

Check out all the tweets here:

May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodi ji! 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 17, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji 🙏 Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #HappyBirthdayPM #NarendraModiBirthday @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/iICWIi1LRB — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 17, 2019

Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodi Ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come. आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी।आपको जन्म दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी आपकी स्वस्थ एवं लंबी आयु की प्रार्थना करते हैं।🙏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PYxMpuCOM6 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life.🇮🇳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zJ04npDEW6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2019

कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।

मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भुर्मा ते संगोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥ To the hardest worker in any room.

The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts #HappyBdayPMModi 🙏🏽🤗 pic.twitter.com/Zc2vysyt76 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2019

Happy birthday to the most respected and humble man of India Shri @narendramodi ji.. May god bless you with all the happiness and best health.. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) September 17, 2019

Narendra Modi gave an informal interview to Khiladi Akshay Kumar before the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He talked about his family, the advancement of technology and his favourite memes. The interview was a hit and soon after the release of this video, PM Modi sworn in as PM as well.

