Angad Bedi Finally Opens Up About What Went Wrong with Ex-Flame Nora Fatehi!

A lot had been spoken about Angad Bedi’s relationship with his ex flame, Nora Fatehi, when he broke up with Nora to tie the knot with Neha Dhupia. While Angad has successfully dodged all questions about what went wrong with Nora so far the actor is today all praises for his ex.

Speaking to ETimes, Angad has finally broken his silence saying, “I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don’t work. Ideally you want every relationship to work, if it happens it’s great, if it doesn’t it is unfortunate.”

He added, “I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she’s doing exceptionally well for herself. She’s a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she’s on her way up. And, I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck.”

Angad feels it was unfortunate for their relationship to end the way it did and may be the duo was not destined to have a ‘happily ever after’. Angad said, “I feel the partner that she deserves, will come her way very soon. I feel everything has a timing. It’s like the universe wanted to change something within me and it happened, the universe wanted some change within her and give her stardom and it happened. Right now, it’s time for her stardom, after stardom there will be time for family. I feel you can’t challenge it, you know, you have to accept it. I feel that was the case and I felt that as an artist you have to just respect. I also feel that there’s dignity in silence and there’s lot of respect. Everybody goes through hardships but hardships make you the person you are, and I feel that is important.”

Angad will next be seen alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor and also has the Gunjan Saxena biopic in the pipeline alongside Janhavi Kapoor.

