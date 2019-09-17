War: Director Sanjay Gupta Is Amazed By Hrithik Roshan’s Effortless Dance In Ghungroo Song

Ever since Hrithik Roshan’s groovy, peppy romantic number ‘Ghungroo Song‘ from War starring Vaani Kapoor has come out, not only the fans and dance professionals are in love with the foot-tapping number, but Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta is also amazed by Hrithik Roshan’s spectacular dance performance and is thinking how the actor aces even the difficult steps and performs, so effortlessly.

Taking to his social media handle director Sanjay Gupta tweeted, “I’ve watched this song a couple of times and every time I wonder how he makes those very complicated steps look so effortless. @iHrithik you really are from another planet.”

I’ve watched this song a couple of times and every time I wonder how he makes those very complicated steps look so effortless.@iHrithik you really are from another planet. https://t.co/7rGUgz8wRG — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 12, 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Gupta had worked together on the film Kaabil, Hrithik’s Roshan’s film was a success not just in India but even in China fans loved Hrithik Roshan’s performance.

Hrithik Roshan who hails as a dance icon not only in India but across the globe, the actor has set a benchmark in the industry as his fans hail the actor as the god of dance.

The superstar who has recently enjoyed the success of his last release ‘Super 30‘ is now being hugely applauded for his performance in the ‘Ghungroo Song’ where he is seen dancing with so much ease and comfort and clearly noone seems to be acing this flair and effortlessness. The glint in his eyes shows just how content the superstar is while dancing on the silver screen.

Apart from this, Hrithik Roshan is all set to treat the audience with his action-packed role in War which is all set to release soon.

