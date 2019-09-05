Ghungroo Song From War: Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor’s HOT Moves Make The Best Of The Both Worlds!

After the ‘Hrithik VS Tiger’ buzz all over, the makers of War have given us a twist and released the first song, Ghungroo Song, which features Hrithik Roshan in his dashing avatar along with the super hot Vaani Kapoor.

Hrithik and Vaani’s scorching chemistry is the talking point of Ghungroo Song which is an out and out party track sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The hot pair are setting the temperature soaring specially with their dance moves. The song is a recreation of the 1982 classic ‘Ghungroo Toot Gaye’.

Hrithik is already considered to be the best dancer in B’Town and Vaani too has been hugely praised for her excellent dancing skills. So, them teaming up for a party number is definitely something to watch out for.

What’s also interesting is that Ghungroo Song has been shot on Positano beach and is, remarkably, the first-ever song in (Bollywood or otherwise) to be shot on the magnificent Amalfi Coast, considered the most expensive destinations of the world.

Check out the song below:

About the song, director Siddharth Anand shared, “Hrithik and Vaani’s pairing brings a lot of freshness on screen. They are good looking actors, have steamy chemistry in War and are brilliant dancers. Ghungroo is a party anthem and what’s incredible is that we filmed it on the amazing Positano beach and the Amalfi Coast. Everything about War is about the scale and in Ghungroo, we will show audiences the most good-looking beach day party that they have ever seen. War has many firsts and we can now tell you that no other film or artist has ever shot a song on the Amalfi Coast because of the exclusiveness this destination brings. I’m glad we will be the first film to show it in all its glory.”

War is a high-octane action entertainer that promises to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2nd).

