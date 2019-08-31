Super 30’s Success & War May Be Big At The Box Office But Hrithik Roshan Has A Complete Different Mantra!

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan’s last release ‘Super 30‘, was a success all across, as the film had cash registers ringing at the box office. The actor was showered with praises by his colleagues and fans all across for his act in the film.

It’s not that easy for an actor like Hrithik who is well known for his style, looks, dance and action sequences to portray the character of a Maths teacher from a small village. As the audience are mostly used to see him dance and perform high octane action sequences in films like ‘Dhoom 2‘, ‘Bang Bang‘, ‘Krrish 3‘ etc.

But, the actor who is well known for to go skin deep of characters which he portrays on big screens like his roles in Mohenjo Daro, Kaabil, etc , was highly impressed with the script when it was narrated to him, following which the ‘Dhoom 2‘ actor gave all his best to give complete justice to the role which he portrayed in the film.

The actor recently in an interview to media stated that for him it’s the character and the decision taken by the heart is something which matters the most, and not the box office calculations or numbers post film’s release.

As the superstar said, “Doing the film, I learnt a lot of things. Like it’s important to follow your heart rather than box-office calculations. fI elt strongly about this film. I was guided by my instincts. I’m extremely happy I took that call to do it”.

Super 30 is based on the life of Mathematician Anand Kumar.

Apart from Hrithik, the film also has Mrunal Thakur in a major role.

It was directed by Vikas Bahl.

Talking about Hrithik’s upcoming projects, the superstar will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s War with Tiger Shroff. The action thriller will hit big screens on 2nd October.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!