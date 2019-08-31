CONFIRMED: John Abraham To Remake Jason Statham’s The Transporter In Hindi!

John Abraham has been riding high on the success of his latest Independence Day release, Batla House, which has been enjoying a stable run at the box office and has already garnered collections of 91.76 crores*. The actor is busy with his choc-o-bloc schedule and will be next seen in Mumbai Saga but he’s made a big revelation. Can you keep calm because he’s coming up with the Hindi remake of Jason Statham’s The Transporter!

Yes, you heard it right. The exciting part is that the actor has confirmed the project and it indeed will be exciting to see how massive it turns out to be, considering the level the original has achieved amongst the audiences across the world. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, when asked whether he was trying to bag the rights of the Jason Statham ‘s Transporter, he confirmed the news as he said, “Well, there have been talks for a fact. I won’t deny it. But honestly, I am not supposed to comment more on it.”

Now, that is one hell of a news we’re looking forward to! Are y’all excited?

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for Mumbai Saga, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover amongst others.

Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties, and will witness a June 19, 2020 release. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte.

John Abraham also has Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, and the Milap Zaveri directorial Satyameva Jayate 2 in the pipeline.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!