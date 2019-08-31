Saaho Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy (Hindi): Cashing In On Weekend!

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s magnum opus, Saaho, has finally hit the theatres yesterday, but unfortunately to mixed reviews. Contrary to this, the movie is showing surprising trends as advance booking reports are still strong with a slight decline at some places and occupancy for the second day too is impressive.

The Sujeeth directorial which enjoyed a massive pre-release buzz, especially because of its high-octane action and VFX, has witnessed occupancy in the morning in the range of 40-45% for day 2, which is same on the lines of yesterday. The movie has already garnered 24-25 crores* in its kitty for its opening day which is huge, but if the trends don’t see an upward growth in case of evening shows of the day, a massive fall is on the cards!

Meanwhile, while things weren’t already going right, actress Lisa Ray has now accused the makers of Saaho of plagiarism because of similarities in the poster of their song, Baby You Won’t Tell Me, to that of the artist, Shilo Shiv Suleman.

Lisa shared the two pictures, one of the original artwork and the other of a similar image featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s photos on it.

Lisa wrote: “…We need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It’s come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo’s original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, asking her permission or offer to collaborate or offering a credit. Nothing. This is not right.”

The makers of “Saaho” are yet to react to this.

“Saaho,” helmed by Sujeeth has released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country today. The action-thriller stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!