EXCLUSIVE! #1YearofStree: Amar Kaushik Reveals Details About Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree Sequel

Amar Kaushik made his directorial debut last year with a horror-comedy titled ‘Stree‘. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree managed to entertain and thrill the audience with its balanced and amazing humour and horror. It became one of the super-hits of 2018.

Exactly a year ago, Stree hit the theatre screens and people still talk about it. When Koimoi asked director Amar Kaushik what changed in a year for him and how it feels as the film completes a year, he answered, “Can’t believe it’s been a year already! It’s been amazing so far. Stree is and shall always remain very close to my heart. The kind of response we received from the audience, left me emotional and I couldn’t have wished for a better debut!

He added, “I wouldn’t lie, life has changed a bit. Stree has given me recognition and respect, the industry has been extremely warm and welcoming, and it’s opened a world of opportunities.”

The way the film ended left the audience baffled and even before the makers could announce, audience knew there will be a sequel to this horror-comedy. A few days later of its release, the makers confirmed that there indeed is a sequel to Stree.

When Amar Kaushik was asked about what can we expect in the sequel, the director said, “It is too early to talk anything about the Stree sequel. We will definitely try to make it even more interesting and meet the audience expectations. Well you’ll just have to wait and watch.”

