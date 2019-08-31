Saaho (Hindi) Box Office Early Trends Day 1: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Records A Very Good Friday

Saaho starring Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor released today with high expectations and received expected response from the public as the morning occupancies were pretty good. The film opened to an average response of 40-45% in Hindi markets and almost double in South India which ensured a huge opening day.

However, bad reviews and public reports couldn’t help the film further and it didn’t take the required jump in the noon and evening shows.

According to early estimates, Saaho (Hindi) has earned 19-21 crores on Day 1 which is still a very good number and one of the best this year. Now, the film will face big tests on Saturday, Sunday & Monday and the trend on these three days will suggest its fate at the Box Office.

Earlier talking about her role in Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor said that she is interested in experimenting with her roles and that box-office number can never stop her from following her heart.

“Whether it worked at the box office or not, I am always offered different roles that are strong and well edged-out. As an actor I am always looking for something different, looking for a new challenge. I know that not all my films have worked wonders at the box-office, but that has not stopped me from experimenting,” Shraddha told IANS.

Some of her past films such as “Ok Jaanu”, “Haseena Parkar” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” fared below expectations, but Shraddha’s confidence remains unfazed.

“The fate of a film is not in my hand, so numbers should not stop me from experimenting. When an actor tried avoiding formula in order to experiment, she tends to stumble. However, every time I introspect I feel it is better to go for a script that I like but is risky, than a safe script that I may do half-heartedly,” said Shraddha.

