Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham & Milap Zaveri Are Already Prepping For The Sequel? Deets Inside

John Abraham has evolved as an amazing actor and action hero over the years. His recent release, Satyameva Jayate which was directed by Milap Zaveri was a box office hit and the actor was appreciated for action sequences and acting.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness some more action from the muscular lad and looks like he does have some good news to share.

According to Deccan Chronicle, John has convinced the director Milap Zaveri to make sequel of Satyameva Jayate. A trade source says, “We do not know whether they’re planning a sequel or a completely fresh story, but Milap and John have discussed a few ideas, and they intend to start rolling it out soon. Nikhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar also like the idea of taking the franchise forward. Despite the competition from Akshay Kumar’s Gold, Satyameva Jayate managed to do very well in B and C centres, and it’s deserving of a sequel.”

After going through a lean phase in career, John Abraham managed to stay and carved a niche for self and also been choosy about the acting scripts and the movies he is producing. Currently riding high on the success of back-to-back hits, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, the actor has some upcoming projects like RAW and Batla House in his kitty.